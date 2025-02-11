The Game Manufacturer’s Association (GAMA) is supposed to be a network of board game developers and retailers helping each other with business on a professional level, but instead, the organization is riddled with wokeness, with a DEI Coordinator taking diversity complaints for their upcoming GAMA Expo.

Board gaming has a wokeism problem, which stems from influencers on YouTube like Radho, Watch It Played, and even The Dice Tower trying to push anti-white racism and the LGBTQ+ agenda on families who simply want to play games at home and avoid corrupt Hollywood entertainment. While it’s much more difficult to make a board game woke than not, we’ve seen examples of it this year with Eric Lang and his Mass Effect board game incorporating pronouns.

The Game Manufacturer’s Association (GAMA) is supposed to be a group to lift board game designers, retailers, and anyone who has a job within the hobby up to help build together, but professionalism has gone out the window with extremists who have taken over in recent years. The company runs one of the biggest gaming conventions in the U.S.A., Origins Game Fair, and has a heavy hand in planning and controlling GenCon.

The first sign of problems came at their Origins Game Fair, when the company removed author and gamer Larry Correia as Guest of Honor because of woke outrage. The Baen Books author of Monster Hunter International was coming out with a game version of his property, which was very sought after by fans until GAMA removed him and attacked him because of his libertarian politics.

In recent years, we've seen the founder of the retail network TGG Games, Jeff Bergen, targeted and destroyed over having a cartoon frog on one of his gaming rulebooks. Silver River game designer Robert Burke was refused reviews from The Dice Tower, citing him as too controversial. High Noon Board Game designer was also blacklisted for being a vocal conservative.

Now, GAMA is about to have its annual event, the GAMA Expo, which recently was held in Reno, NV, annually, but this year has moved to Kentucky. The organization has an official DEI coordinator who posts in their Discord to address DEI concerns.

Someone named Peter Yang, who has he/him pronouns listed in his bio, says “Hello, GAMA Chat room!” As we are looking forward to having everyone at the GAMA Expo showin a few weeks, I want to introduce myself again to all of you as your point of contact for anything DEI at the show. I have heard and spoken to the GAMA team oon your growing concerns, and I would like to extend the invite to that you can reach out to me via my email at @peter.yang@gama.org for anything and everything DEI (Discord works too, but I might miss it, so email is better!)”

One person immediately panicked about President Trump saying, “This will be the second year in a row I will not be attending GAMA Expo after attending 7 years straight in NV since becoming a member. The last 2 years in Reno, I was pregnant and breastfeeding.”

The mentally ill woman continued, “I’m a gender non-conforming queer woman and don’t feel safe in any part of Trump’s America, but especially not safe in states like Kentucky.”

She continued, but Peter Yang, the DEI contact replied, “I hear you, and have seen and heard similar responses come through about not attending. I speak from the entire DEI Committee when I say we’ve taken steps to push the GAMA Board and entire team to be more supportive. (I also definitely voiced myself during the MN site visit as we have many things in place in our state constitution to protect people’s rights.)

The DEI coordinator continued on, but it’s clear that the Game Manufacturer’s Association DEI Committee opposes the entire state of Kentucky because of how they voted in an election, making the woke hyperventilating even crazier at this year’s expo.

Organizations like this continue to circle the drain with DEI. How much longer will they remain in existence? Leave a comment and let us know.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic alien creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY space marine graphic novel on Fund My Comic!

NEXT: Board Game Designer Phil Eklund Deported From Sweden For Possible "Political" Reasons