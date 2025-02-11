Fandom Pulse

NeverForget1776
Feb 11, 2025

Then let them fail, they deserve it.

IN all seriousness what is going to happen is we are gong to see a not insignificant number of entities go bankrupt b/c they are infected with this woke crap and can't shake it not even into bankruptcy. B/C of how these woketopians are they will expect the government to bail them out and if they don't then the social justice mob will attack.

We have 1-2 generations of adult aged juveniles who are engaged in cosplay 24x7 and are incapable of taking care of themselves b/c the live in a fantasy. And we the adults are going to end up footing the bill.

Rubymosh
Feb 11, 2025

What an idiot. Kentucky has a Democrat governor and Mitch McConnell, the senator, is a RINO!

