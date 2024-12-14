The Game Manufactures Association acts as a cabal inside board gaming to try to push diversity, equity, and inclusion agendas on the family hobby through influencers and the Origins Game Fair. Now it’s been exposed that their Discord server has a full channel devoted to D.E.I.

Board gaming has a wokeism problem, which stems from influencers on YouTube like Radho, Watch It Played, and even The Dice Tower trying to push anti-white racism and the LGBTQ+ agenda on families who simply want to play games at home and avoid corrupt Hollywood entertainment. While it’s much more difficult to make a board game woke than not, we’ve seen examples of it this year with Eric Lang and his Mass Effect board game incorporating pronouns.

The Game Manufacturer’s Association (GAMA) is supposed to be a group to lift board game designers, retailers, and anyone who has a job within the hobby up to help build together, but professionalism has gone out the window with extremists who have taken over in recent years. The company runs one of the biggest gaming conventions in the U.S.A., Origins Game Fair, and has a heavy hand in planning and controlling GenCon.

The first sign of problems came at their Origins Game Fair, when the company removed author and gamer Larry Correia as Guest of Honor because of woke outrage. The Baen Books author of Monster Hunter International was coming out with a game version of his property, which was very sought after by fans until GAMA removed him and attacked him because of his libertarian politics.

In recent years, we've seen the founder of the retail network TGG Games, Jeff Bergen, targeted and destroyed over having a cartoon frog on one of his gaming rulebooks. Silver River game designer Robert Burke was refused reviews from The Dice Tower, citing him as too controversial. High Noon Board Game designer was also blacklisted for being a vocal conservative.

Influencers like Rodney from the YouTube channel Watch It Played have used the GAMA Facebook group to try to bully creators out of the space over politics. The group does not act in any way trying to help game manufacturers in these instances, instead attempting to hurt creators because of petty high school-level tactics.

A whistleblower inside the organization came to Fandom Pulse to tell us there is a full DEI Committee within the organization, and that their official Discord channel has a role and secret room for plotting woke operations.

This channel was exposed in the below screenshot, where strange women within the organization virtue signal by asking to join.

Much of board gaming still is unaware of organizations like The Game Manufacturer’s Assocation, Origins Game Fair, GenCon, and BoardGameGeek acting as political police to try to gatekeep the hobby from normal families who simply want to play board games and be left alone.

However, as more information comes out about exactly how bad it is within the organization and those it has ties to, board gaming and tabletop play can be saved.

