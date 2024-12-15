The Game Awards has accidentally shared a random Indonesian phone number for the second consecutive year.

At one part of this year’s stream, a Fortnite Island Code is shown:

Indonesians quickly thought of the code of being too similar to an Indonesian mobile phone number. (In Indonesia, mobile phone numbers begin with 08 (+62 8 when dialed from outside Indonesia), then two additional digits which identifies the carrier and area. The 0853/+62 853 carrier/area code is owned by Telkomsel, a joint-venture between state-owned Telkom Indonesia, Indonesia’s largest telecommunications carrier, and Singtel, its Singaporean counterpart, serving as the former’s consumer arm.)

And they went to Getcontact and found out that it’s the phone number of a real Indonesian:

And then trolls spammed his WhatsApp calls to the point that the phone number’s owner clarified on Facebook: “I Owned That [Phone] Number[,] Please Not to Call It as my Number is Not a Game Awards Fortnite Code … Thank You”

Reactions came in swift on both X and Facebook, the latter where most Indonesians fill their social media times on.

Over on X, people noted how The Game Awards infringed on someone else’s privacy multiple times:

“This isn't the first time, and repeating such mistakes is indefensible. The Game Awards team needs to take responsibility and implement stricter checks to prevent this from happening again—people’s safety and privacy aren’t a joke.”

“Seriously, how does this keep happening? Totally unacceptable [...] That's a massive breach of privacy-unacceptable.”

“That’s definitely concerning if personal information was exposed. It’s important for events like The Game Awards to prioritize privacy and ensure mistakes like this don’t happen.”

A quote post said, “It happen[ed] last year, it happen[ed] again this year. and they didn't even bother to change that code, not one number.”

The man claims he’s been called by at least 500 people so far looking for the Fortnite code.

This is not the first time The Game Awards shared an Indonesian phone number as a game code. Last year’s edition displayed the a Fortnite Island Code and the same thing happened to the point that the phone number’s owner clarified directly on X.

As an X user said, “At this point it'll be an annual spam for him lmao.”

What do you think about The Game Awards accidentally doxxing an Indonesian for the second consecutive time? Leave a comment down below.

