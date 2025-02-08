After the entire debacle of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you may have lost your appetite for any new games. Fortunately, February comes with a slew of promising games that seem to focus on gameplay instead of lecturing us about modern-day identity politics. Here are four games that at the time of this writing, are considered buy-nary:

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tomb Raider I-III proved to be a competent collection of the first three entries in the legendary Tomb Raider franchise. Sure, there was an annoying disclaimer warning about the games containing “offensive depictions of people and cultures rooted in racial and ethnic prejudices” (whatever that means), but the updated controls and graphics elevated the collection to a memorable experience .

Aspyr, the now popular publisher focused on bringing classics like Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection and Legacy of Kain 1-2 to modern times, is releasing the second volume in the Tomb Raider Remastered Collection featuring Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (IV), Tomb Raider: Chronicles (V) and the always controversial The Angel of Darkness (VI). This collection is co-developed with Saber Interactive, focusing on a “unique approach” to the darker atmosphere featured in the three games initially developed by CORE Design.

Gamer reception has never been kind to The Angel of Darkness in particular, which was originally released for the PS2. Its focus on an urban setting and edgier tone never really resonated with the rest of the franchise. The game also featured issues with collisions and physics. Aspyr has promised to refine the game’s experience, which is definitely something to look forward to.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered releases on February 14 for the PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Godzilla Voxel Wars

If you are a fan of turn-based strategy games like Into the Breach or Tyrant’s Blessing, Godzilla Voxel Wars will be your pint of beer. In the game, you control Toho monsters to protect Earth from the Fungoid invasion. Godzilla Voxel Wars features six worlds with multiple stages where you’ll encounter different monsters that will test your puzzle-solving abilities. As part of the Toho universe, the game features the surface and ‘what lies beneath’ which serves as a more difficult underside. Godzilla Voxel Wars includes a level editor to build your own stages.

Godzilla Voxel Wars will be released on February 19 for the Nintendo Switch. You can already buy it for PC.

Godzilla Voxel Wars Trailer

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The Yakuza games are all about over-the-top combat and engrossing storylines. In this modern-day pirate adventure, you play as the iconic ex-Yakuza Goro Majima who shipwrecks on an island in the Pacific. This can’t be a Yakuza game without any conflict which means Goro Majima soon finds himself in the middle of a quarrel between criminals and modern pirates in search of a legendary treasure.

In Pirate Yakuza you’ll need to assemble your crew and upgrade your ship to navigate the open seas. As in any other Yakuza entry, Goro Majima features two fighting styles “Mad Dog” and “Sea Dog” while you can enter cannon battles when sailing your ship.

The game seems to capture all the charm and fun beat ‘em up gameplay that has become a staple of the franchise.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on February 21 for PS5, Xbox and PC.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Combat Overview Trailer

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is probably the most anticipated release in this list. Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has amassed a huge following over the years. This latest entry features incredibly cinematic battles, and changes in the environment depending on weather shifts.

In Monster Hunter Wilds you play as a hunter responsible for forging your own weapons and armor. The game requires you to anticipate each monster’s behavior while adapting to environmental changes to become the best hunter out there.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28 for PS5, Xbox and PC.

A Beginner's Guide to Monster Hunter Wilds

What games will you be buy-nary for for February 2025? Leave a comment and let us know.

