Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 9, 2025

3 of those are on my blacklist.

Aspyr censored the Tomb Raider 1-3 and put a stupid trigger warning on it. They will do the same here.

The Yakuza series has also been compromised. The producer Masayoshi Yokoyama admitted to consulting Western localisers on what's acceptable to put in the game.

Then there's Crapcom. They are one of the most DEI friendly companies having multiple of those initiatives in their games. There have been red flags for this Monster Hunter like the weird character designs and the removal of gendered armour and sex selection for your hunter.

Reply
Share
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Feb 9, 2025

An absolute NO to Monster Hunter Wilds dude.

Not only is the Series Trash for being boring(you Progression is tied to what you defeat, so there is no point in playing once you get the Best Gear.), but also the one Blonde Chick everyone is Gushing Over has a Feminist Haircut with part of it shaved off.

I also don't trust Crapcom after they ruined the RE4 Remake with Censorship and bad Writing.

Hard pass........

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture