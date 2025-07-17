Fandom Pulse

sleepdeprived_bear
Jul 18Edited

Video games are kind of like film making in the sense that workers go from project to project. A game studio that focuses on one type of game in one type of genre will usually be able to have staff retention. From what I have seen and heard about video game development, video game studios tend to staff up as a project nears completion. Without another project lined up and if some of the staff is unsuited to a certain type of game, layoffs are inevitable in my opinion.

I don't like talented people that care more about games and delivering a great experience over ideology losing their jobs, but the SJWs can get rekt.

Laran Mithras
Jul 18

Anything remastered is just prettied up and then the females uglified, the aesthetics recolored in "bisexual lighting," and the storyline goosed to provide some pro-LGBTQ+123456PASSWORD propaganda - usually body types and pronouns with a smattering of content changes to push gender-journeys.

I don't buy remasters. Wouldn't waste my money.

How much gay and trans are >you< willing to accept for prettier graphics?

