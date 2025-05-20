Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon's avatar
Leon
May 20, 2025

Old is gold, my one friend bought a second hand PS3 back in 2015 with Skyrim, he is still playing that same game even today, yeah the old games has very very hard-core fans

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture