Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8d

Outstanding piece on the religious impulse in fan culture. The Starfield-to-Star Wars mod comparison really captures how subcreation now operates at industrialscale, where communities step in when official creators move on. I've seen this firsthand with smaller online communities that basically reverse-engineer abandoned games just to keep them playable. The Tolkien framing here isspot-on becuase it acknowledges this isn't just consumption, it's active meaning-making.

Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
8d

This is especially true for science fiction where the line between science (a practical reality) and fiction (a fantasy reality) is as blurry as the human imagination can make it. There are more than a few Gen X today who are mad that the Star Trek prophecies of idyllic global multiculturalism, exciting alien encounters, and other storylines have not come true yet.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture