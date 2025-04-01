Fandom Pulse

JDM85
Apr 1, 2025

...Don't know why so many folks on the right side of the aisle seem almost gleeful about DW having troubles. Why? They do great work!

Bentkey isn't gone, I just checked. But they are apparently asking folks to put in $1 to try it out, where it used to just be part of a membership.

Me, I'll still support a company that does good things, and that's Daily Wire.

Mr0303
Apr 1, 2025

They can always ask AIPAC for more money.

