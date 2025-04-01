Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eli's avatar
Eli
Apr 1, 2025

This is the right approach. We need more people creating as opposed to complaining. Drinker gets that.

Reply
Share
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Apr 2, 2025

The same dude who praised the trash Fallout TV Show.

Not interested. He is fake, and that review is proof of it.......

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture