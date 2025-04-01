Will Jordan, better known to millions of fans as The Critical Drinker, has launched an ambitious new Kickstarter campaign that's already generating significant buzz in the crowdfunding space. His project "Trial By Fire" has raised an impressive $130,577 from 638 backers on its first day of funding.

The Kickstarter page describes the project as "an ambitious crowdfunding project that encompasses multiple short films from different creative voices." Based in Toronto, Canada, the campaign falls under the Action category and Drinker is seeking a total funding goal of $258,643.

Jordan, who was "born in Fife, Scotland in 1983," has built a substantial following through his YouTube channel, where he offers candid, often humorous critiques of films and television shows. While he's best known for his video content, Jordan is also an accomplished author of "the RYAN DRAKE series of action thrillers," according to his Kickstarter bio.

"Trial By Fire" represents a significant expansion of The Critical Drinker brand into original film production. The project appears to be structured as an anthology of short films, allowing Jordan to collaborate with multiple filmmakers and showcase diverse storytelling approaches within the action genre.

The campaign ends on May 1, 2025, and it looks like the project will be funded given the current rate of backing.

“Trial By Fire” is the second go at crowdfunding film projects for Jordan. The first campaign The Critical Drinker made was for short films in 2022 called “Rogue Elements, which raised nearly $400,000 (converted from British Pounds) for his efforts.

The Critical Drinker's foray into film production follows a growing trend of content creators leveraging their established audiences to fund original projects outside traditional studio systems. This direct-to-fan approach allows creators like Jordan to maintain creative control while delivering content specifically designed to appeal to their existing fanbase.

With nearly a month left in the campaign and strong momentum behind it, "Trial By Fire" appears poised to become another crowdfunding success story. Fans of The Critical Drinker's acerbic commentary and storytelling sensibilities now can directly support his transition from critic to creator, potentially establishing a model for YouTube personalities to expand their creative portfolios, one of the first to use the medium of film to do so.

What do you think of The Critical Drinker’s crowdfunding campaign “Trial By Fire?” Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great novel with a classic sword & sorcery feel read The Demon’s Eye, an incredible new classic fantasy novel. Support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Doctor Who Star Varada Sethu Embraces The Term "Doctor Woke" And Claims It Means They're "Doing The Right Thing"