Everyone seems to be talking about the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, a game that’s not even coming out for over a year. And there’s very little to it just slobbering over “the graphics.” I didn’t think it was worthy of writing an article over, but I did a video parsing out my thoughts. Let me know what you think:

