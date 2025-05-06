Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
May 7, 2025

I think that the producers and lawyers at HBO are a bunch of pussified cowards. Fair use gives people the right to comment on copywritten products.

Fair use states that the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright.

For instance, when a video is taken down because it contains a few bars of music or lines of dialogue, it's a clear misuse of copyright law. This misuse is often seen when a review is critical of a product, such as a movie or a TV show. In such cases, it seems that the writers and producers should learn to create content that can withstand criticism.

When a beloved franchise like 'The Last of Us' deviates from its source material to promote what some may consider a controversial lifestyle, it's only natural for people to voice their concerns. HBO's decision to copyright strike such criticism is not in line with the principles of fair use.

It's instances like these that have led me to disengage from HBO. The misuse of copyright, the suppression of fair use, and the promotion of controversial content have all contributed to my decision to no longer watch their content.

Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
May 7, 2025

No one enjoys criticism. Professionals endure it with stoicism. Those possessed of either sympathy or empathy realize that excessive reaction is counterproductive.

Which tells us more than HBO ever meant to, by their actions.

