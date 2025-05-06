The Critical Drinker has been one of the foremost voices in calling out woke Hollywood slop, and now he’s called out HBO and YouTube for taking down one of his videos on The Last Of Us citing abuse of the copyright system

The YouTube copyright system is a complete mess. Videos can get reported by anyone who claims to be a copyright owner, and YouTube will immediately demonetize a video and sometimes take it down, adding a strike to the channel in the process, which could lead to creators’ rights being taken away. Though there is an appeal system, it takes days to file, at which point several topical videos might not matter because of the process.

The Last Of Us has been a hot-button issue in the culture recently, with many influencers calling out its woke propaganda in the form of a lesbian relationship that’s gone further over the top because of its rampant identity politics virtue signaling, which has turned off a lot of people from the show.

The Critical Drinker called this out in a recent video on the show titled, Why The Last Of Us Is Falling Apart. The video was taken down on a copyright claim, despite him playing clips and commentating on it which is fair use under YouTube’s system. Now, when one clicks on the video, it only says, “Video unavailable. This video contains content from Home Box Office Inc., who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”

This is clearly HBO using the copyright system on YouTube to take down a critical review of the show, something which we’ve seen companies like Amazon Prime Video and Games Workshop do before to try to control narratives around their products.

The Critical Drinker called out both HBO and YouTube on X, posting, “Hey @HBO, are you guys going to unblock my Last Of Us video, or continue to shamelessly abuse the YouTube copyright system like a bunch of pussies? Because really, you're just proving how afraid you are of actual criticism.”

He is right to call out HBO for attacking his critical review of their show and trying to pull it down. This is a clear violation of free expression and he is doing a service in exposing how degenerate the content of The Last Of Us is. If HBO didn’t want criticism of their woke show, they should have dialed back the identity politics to provide something better for fans of the video game.

His review is currently down as of this writing.

