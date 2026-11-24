Lois McMaster Bujold collectors face a puzzle that most authors never create: the top edition of her books changes format from title to title. For one novel it is a gilt-edged leather volume signed on a tipped-in leaf. For the next it is a hardcover from a Massachusetts fan organization. For a Hugo-nominated Vorkosigan novella it is a mass market paperback anthology, because that is the only place the story first appeared.

Baen Books released the first eight Vorkosigan novels as paperbacks, and Bujold has said none of them had an original hardcover from Baen. That gap pulled other publishers in. Seven publishers now hold the top edition of at least one Bujold title: Easton Press, NESFA Press, Baen, Eos, Subterranean Press, Hill House Publishers and Signet. This guide walks through every series, names the publisher of the top edition for each book, and gives the print runs wherever the publishers have released them.

The Vorkosigan Saga: Easton Press Leads Where It Exists

Easton Press published eight Vorkosigan novels in its Signed First Editions of Science Fiction line, a subscription-only series of leatherbound, gilt-edged books signed by the author on a tipped-in leaf. The run: Borders of Infinity (1989), The Vor Game (1990), Barrayar (1991), Mirror Dance (1994), Cetaganda (1996), Komarr (1998), A Civil Campaign (1999) and Diplomatic Immunity (2002).

The numbers that exist are small. Cetaganda was limited to 1,250 copies and Komarr to 1,100. Easton’s volumes for Borders of Infinity, The Vor Game and Barrayar are the first hardcovers of those books, since Baen published all three as paperbacks. That makes the Easton edition the top edition in each case, ahead of the NESFA hardcovers that came years later. Nothing Vorkosigan after Diplomatic Immunity received the Easton treatment.

NESFA Press: Five First Hardcovers

The New England Science Fiction Association runs NESFA Press, and its Bujold hardcovers were edited by Suford Lewis. The press issued eight Vorkosigan novels as the first generally available hardcovers of each: Shards of Honor (2000), The Warrior’s Apprentice (2002), Ethan of Athos (2003), Falling Free (2004), Borders of Infinity (2007), Brothers in Arms (2008), The Vor Game (2010) and Barrayar (2012).

Five of those have no Easton counterpart, which makes NESFA the top edition: Shards of Honor, The Warrior’s Apprentice, Ethan of Athos, Falling Free and Brothers in Arms. The other three, Borders of Infinity, The Vor Game and Barrayar, sit below their Easton editions, so the NESFA copies work as the lower-cost way to own those titles in hardcover.

Edition points matter here. NESFA reprinted Shards of Honor as a second edition in May 2017 and Falling Free as a second edition in October 2017. The targets are the first edition, first printing of each: Shards of Honor from July 2000 and Falling Free from September 2004.

Memory and the Baen Hardcovers

Memory never received an Easton edition. Its top edition is the Baen first hardcover from October 1996. A Baen advance reader’s edition preceded it in July 1996, a separate collectible for anyone chasing the book’s pre-publication state.

Baen also issued first hardcovers of the Easton titles Mirror Dance (1994), Cetaganda (1996), Komarr (1998), A Civil Campaign (1999) and Diplomatic Immunity (2002), but the Easton volumes sit above them. The later novels split by title. Cryoburn (2010) and Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance (2012) were published by Baen with no signed variant, so the Baen first hardcover is the top edition for each. Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen (2016) is different: Baen also released a signed limited edition under its own ISBN, with Bujold’s signature on a tipped-in page and a first printing dated February 2016. That signed edition is the one to own.

The Vorkosigan Short Fiction

The Flowers of Vashnoi

Subterranean Press published The Flowers of Vashnoi as the first print edition of this Vorkosigan novella. The limited edition runs 400 signed, numbered copies bound in leather. A trade edition in cloth binding was issued alongside it. The leather limited is the top edition.

Dreamweaver’s Dilemma

NESFA Press published Dreamweaver’s Dilemma in February 1996 as the Boskone 33 book, with Bujold as guest of honor. The collection holds two previously unpublished novellas, the title story and The Adventure of the Lady on the Embankment, plus The Mountains of Mourning and four essays.

The hardcover came in three states. The trade hardcover was limited to 1,015 numbered copies. The boxed edition was limited to 175 numbered copies signed by Bujold and cover artist Bob Eggleton, and it sold out at the convention. Ten lettered, signed presentation copies sit above both. The boxed and lettered states are the top editions, and the lettered copies are the rarest Bujold item in this guide. Every later edition has been a paperback, with a third paperback edition released in October 2025.

Winterfair Gifts

Winterfair Gifts, Miles and Ekaterin’s wedding story, was nominated for the Hugo for Best Novella. It first appeared in the paperback anthology Irresistible Forces (2004), edited by Catherine Asaro and published by Signet, an imprint of New American Library. Bujold has said it was not a Baen book. The anthology paperback is the first edition and therefore the top edition. Baen later folded the story into its 2008 omnibus Miles in Love, which pairs Komarr and A Civil Campaign with the novella.

The Sharing Knife

The Sharing Knife is a four-volume series from Eos, an imprint of HarperCollins, and each volume has a single hardcover run with no special editions: Beguilement (October 2006), Legacy (2007), Passage (2008) and Horizon (2009). The top edition of each is the Eos first edition, first printing, identified by a number line that runs down to 1. Copies signed by Bujold circulate on the secondary market, but those are standard printings she signed at store events.

Knife Children, a standalone novella set in the same world, is the exception. Subterranean Press published it in 2020 in two forms: a limited edition of 450 signed, numbered hardcover copies and a cloth-bound trade hardcover. A later print-on-demand edition also exists. The 450-copy limited is the top edition and the only Sharing Knife item with a stated print run.

The World of the Five Gods

The Curse of Chalion has one hardcover edition from Eos (2001) and no special edition. Eos issued Paladin of Souls in October 2003 with a signed variant: a signed sheet tipped into the book and a sticker on the jacket marking it as a signed edition. The book is otherwise identical to the first printing. No count for the signed copies exists. Fandom Pulse put the question to Bujold directly, and she does not remember doing the signing. Paladin of Souls won the Hugo, the Nebula and the Locus for best novel in 2004, and the signed state is the top edition.

The Hallowed Hunt has the one true deluxe edition among the novels. Eos issued the regular hardcover in 2005. Hill House Publishers of Ossining, New York issued a traycased, signed edition limited to 750 numbered copies. The book and the traycase are both covered in silk, and the copyright page reads First Edition. The Hill House traycase is the top edition, and collectors should note that it is a traycase, not a slipcase.

Penric and Desdemona: Subterranean Press

Subterranean Press publishes the Penric and Desdemona novellas as limited hardcovers, and its production changed partway through the series. Bujold has said the early system paired a lower-priced hardcover with signed leatherbounds, and that Subterranean cut back to a single signed edition after retooling to survive Covid.

That split divides the series into two groups.

Two-tier era: signed limited plus cloth trade

Penric’s Demon (2016): 250 signed, numbered copies bound in leather

Penric and the Shaman: 450 signed, numbered copies

Penric’s Mission: 450 signed, numbered copies, leatherbound

Penric’s Fox (2018): 450 signed, numbered copies, leatherbound

Mira’s Last Dance (2018): 450 signed, numbered copies

The Prisoner of Limnos (2019): 450 signed, numbered copies

The Orphans of Raspay (2020): 450 signed, numbered copies

The Physicians of Vilnoc (2021): 450 signed, numbered copies

Single-edition era: one signed, numbered hardcover of 1,250

Masquerade in Lodi (2021)

The Assassins of Thasalon (2022)

Knot of Shadows (2023)

The Adventure of the Demonic Ox

Demon Daughter

Penric and the Bandit (2025)

Penric’s Demon is the scarce title. Bujold has said it sold out in both its limited and trade forms at the publisher. The numbered limiteds from the first period, with print runs of 250 and 450, are the top editions of those books, and the 1,250-copy runs are the top editions of the later ones.

Two Minneapolis stores, Uncle Hugo’s and Dreamhaven, carried trade hardcovers that Bujold signed for them. Those are a different item from the numbered limited. A signed trade has a signature and no limitation page, and it does not carry the leather binding or the Subterranean limited’s numbering.

Bujold has explained how the publisher handles reprints. “Both still only the one printing, though, as limited is their shtick.” For collectors, that sentence means no later printing will ever dilute the numbered copies. The listed run is the entire supply.

The Spirit Ring

The Spirit Ring, her first fantasy novel, appeared from Baen in hardcover in 1992 and has only that one hardcover edition. The Baen first hardcover is the top edition. It is the simplest entry in the guide: one publisher, one format and no variants.

Twenty years from now, which of those will collectors still be hunting hardest: the small early Penric leatherbounds, or the later signed runs that sold to far more readers?