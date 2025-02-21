Cobra Kai just finished its run with the third part of its season six dropping last week, and the ending of the show wrapped up a nearly perfect handling of a 1980s nostalgia revival of The Karate Kid, with a fantastic conclusion exemplifying Christian values, which is what made the show so great.

When Cobra Kai first arrived on YouTube, it was a breath of fresh air in the streaming television environment. Every single show seemed to feature a black, disabled lesbian and push the leftist woke agenda. Despite the premiere episode being titled “Ace Degenerate,” the show was anything but degenerate. It was oddly wholesome, even with its swearing and fighting themes.

It was set up as a reverse of The Karate Kid, where Johnny Lawrence, the original villain from the movie, has been down on his luck for decades after the All Valley Karate Tournament broke him because Daniel Larusso utterly upended his alpha male high school life which was all about winning. He lost everything, the tournament, the respect of his sensei father figure Kreese and even the girl who went with Larusso.

Fast forward decades later, he’s a deadbeat, can’t even raise his own son, and has no direction in life. His luck starts to change when he realizes Cobra Kai is the thing he loved, and he wants to regain discipline—the first step in what’s an inherently Christian and right-wing theme of the show, which is what makes it great.

As a Christian element, the whole premise is a redemption arc. No matter how low you sink, you can still do what’s right and turn your life for good to influence others and bring more into God’s kingdom. That’s exactly what Johnny’s story represents, similar to arcs of Biblical characters like St. Paul or Mary Magdelene, who turned away from their lives of degeneracy to have the ultimate redemption.

On a right-wing level, Johnny makes his life better by dedicating himself to strengthening himself, utilizing martial arts, and training young men to be the best they can be. The arc also leads Johnny to stop being a reject and to support both his real son, Robbie, and his adopted son, Miguel, as the series goes on. He even becomes the father of a new baby in the finale, dedicating himself to doing right by his family.

Daniel Larusso is the ultimate father and family man. He takes care of his children. He teaches them in physical disciplines. He teaches them to be smart and cares for them without reservation. He’s dedicated to his wife and doesn’t even think of temptation. He’s got a successful business he runs himself and continues his passion and discipline for Miyagi-Do, passing along tradition to the next generation. Throughout the series, he is the ultimate example of what a good man should be from a right-wing Christian perspective.