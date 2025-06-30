Dallas Jenkins, the creator of The Chosen, provided an update on the series’ depiction of the Crucifixion describing it as “something very special and unprecedented.”

In an interview with Variety, Jenkins shared that he’s currently in Italy and will be spending the next three weeks in the country filming the Crucifixion for the show’s sixth season. In fact, he’s using the same location in Italy that Mel Gibson used to film The Passion of the Christ and Pier Paolo Pasolini used to film the 1964 movie The Gospel According to St. Matthew.

Jenkins described it as “an unbelievable location, very special.”

Not only did Jenkins share that he’s filming in the same location that Gibson and Pasolini used, but he also shared that he believes that “we’ve written something and are about to film something very special and unprecedented in any portrayal of the crucifixion ever done.”

He added, “It’s going to be very difficult and very uncomfortable for Jonathan, but it is the opportunity of a lifetime and I certainly am not going to complain about it. It’s a beautiful thing that millions of people around the world are anticipating.”

Additionally, he revealed that the final episode of Season 6 will be released as a standalone feature film.

The sixth season will not be the last one, Jenkins and his team have seven seasons of the show planned. The show began with a telling of the birth of Christ and recently concluded its fifth season with The Last Supper.

What do you make of Jenkins’ comments about his plans for the Crucifixion in The Chosen?

