Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Jun 30, 2025

I have watched every episode at least twice, and finally got to see the finale of this season in a theatre.

I know a lot of people have a problem with some aspect of the show or other, but I think it is very much a net positive. It has raised the bar in Christian content, especially for writing and acting. Given how they just handled the cleansing of the temple and the agony in the garden, I’m pretty sure The Crucifixion will be handled with a lot of care.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture