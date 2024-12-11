You’ll sometimes hear critics of the idea that Christian authors should write compelling universal stories rather than Christian Fiction™ argue that Jesus commanded His followers to preach the Gospel, not to tell stories.

But this objection misunderstands the nature of storytelling and the profound role it has played in advancing Christian truth throughout history.

Let’s take a look at how the power of storytelling can serve the faith.

It should go without saying that Jesus did not explicitly command His followers to write novels. But, He frequently used storytelling in His ministry. His parables—such as the Prodigal Son and the Good Samaritan—are timeless stories that convey profound truths.

It’s no accident that Our Lord used parables in preference to systematic theological treatises. Because engaging tales with characters and situations His listeners could relate got the truth He wanted to teach across far better. They carried the Gospel message implicitly, allowing it to sink into hearts and minds more effectively than a mere declaration of doctrine could.

That’s why Western literature owes much of its depth and vitality to its Christian roots. From Beowulf to The Divine Comedy and beyond, the great works of Western fiction often grapple with Christian themes like redemption, grace, and the struggle between good and evil.

Even Shakespeare’s plays, while not overtly religious, are infused with a Christian moral vision that reflects the culture of the Bard’s time. Gothic novels like Dracula and modern horror fiction, as well as contemporary authors like J.R.R. Tolkien and Gene Wolfe, continued this tradition by exploring deeply spiritual themes without lapsing into preachiness.

The reason these works endure is that they are, first and foremost, good stories. Their artistry and universal appeal make them accessible to believers and nonbelievers alike. This broad accessibility should be the goal of every Christian author. And we achieve it by writing stories that captivate readers while embodying Christian principles in a way that feels authentic; not contrived.

What many who object to this approach often miss is that the Bible contains instances of narrative fiction that serve theological purposes. The Book of Tobit, for instance, is a beautifully crafted short novel about faith, Providence, and divine intervention. Its inclusion in the Catholic canon demonstrates the value placed on storytelling as a means of conveying spiritual truths.

The novel form is, therefore, not alien to the Christian tradition. On the contrary, it aligns with literary genres the Bible uses to draw readers closer to God. So writing fiction is not an abandonment of the Gospel mandate but a way to fulfill it by using our divinely endowed creativity.

Contrast the above with Christian Fiction™ as a modern publishing category. Its narrow focus and often didactic tone depart starkly from the Biblical parables and novels. Many books in this genre prioritize delivering a moral lesson or preaching to the choir over telling a compelling story. This approach can turn away readers, including Christians, who want fun and artistry in their fiction.

Christian authors shouldn’t view storytelling as opposed to evangelization but as a means of it. Not by writing “Christian Fiction” that only serves a niche market, but by creating stories that reveal truth and beauty to the widest possible audience. Stories that profoundly affect readers can plant seeds of faith deeper than direct preaching.

Jesus used stories to reveal the Kingdom of God in ways that His listeners could understand and remember. By following His example and drawing on the rich tradition of Christian storytelling, today’s authors can reach hearts and minds with the Gospel in ways that transcend time and culture.

