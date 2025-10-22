Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Oct 23

Eric Kripke is so delusional, he can’t see that the so called “Resistance” movement, is really an evil empire in disguise. And he needs therapy.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Oct 23

So it will be as lame and gay as Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen. Got it.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture