The Boys actress Valorie Curry posted an Instagram story that set the mainstream media on fire with calls to stop “harassment.” Screenrant and others picked up the story to amplify the message when the Prime Video show, loosely based on the Garth Ennis comic, courted controversy for its entire run.

Throughout the last two seasons, The Boys went from a show many enjoyed for its gritty, over-the-top, dark take on superheroes to one of political controversy. Showrunner Eric Kripke famously took to the media to tell viewers to go watch something else” if they disagree with his woke agenda, as season 4 was about to premiere.

The season was all about a stand-in for Donald Trump and fascism, directly referencing January 6th in its plotline. There was even a titled episode where it referenced presidential assassination, which Prime Video removed the title of the episode the week Donald Trump was shot by an unhinged activist.

The Boys has also promoted degeneracy during its run, with a whole segment of the show dedicated to putting one of their characters in a sex dungeon. The showrunners said, “We view it as hilarious,” when talking about sexual assault, showing how unhinged the producers are.

Still, the show's most shocking moment is when actress Valorie Curry, portraying Firecracker, shoots breast milk into the face of another character. The bizarre scene was entirely out of place and shows The Boys has no qualms with bordering on pornography.

Now, actress Valorie Curry is complaining that fans are apparently making jokes about this scene at conventions. She took to Instagram to express her frustration.

“Hey guys, um, so I just got back from the first day of comic-con in Northern Ireland in Belfast, and by and large, everyone was fantastic. I just started doing conventions on my own and everyone for the most part has been so lovely and so kind and so respectful, it’s really been wonderful,” Curry begins to try to soften her audience.

“But we do need to talk about boundaries and what is appropriate in terms of behavior,” she then drops as a bombshell.

“I know people saw a character that I played do some pretty extreme things on the boys,” she said, apparently referring to the breast milk scene. “I don’t care if you’re in costume I don’t care if you’re in character, it’s not okay and it’s not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth. It’s not okay,” she continued.

“And frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn’t okay, and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn’t think this needed to be explained, but I was deeply uncomfortable. It was quite clear I was uncomfortable.”

No video footage or direct showing of what occurred was posted. It does not appear that Valorie Curry thought the situation was worth reporting to the police since there is no record of any incident. Belfast Comic-Con has also not posted about the situation to their X despite regularly discussing the con in posts.

It appears as if this is another incident in which a Hollywood actress is crying victim because fans are having fun—and, from what she describes, in a joking manner—with the very degenerate scenes they are putting up on the TV screen and being proud of in the production of The Boys.

More and more often, actresses like Valorie Curry try to play victim to gain attention and secure clout in the industry. We’ve seen this recently with Amandla Stenberg doing similar with her role in The Acolye and crying harassment after goading fans relentlessly with her identity politics.

The media is all too keen to pick this up, but when challenged on it, outlets like Screenrant remove comments from their X posts and don’t allow further commenting. As usual, the narrative seems more important than evidence of any wrongdoing to the mainstream media—and the fans are always to blame.

What do you think of The Boys Firecracker actress Valorie Curry crying victim about fans joking about scenes from her show? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream entertainment with spy thriller, sci-fi action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!