Introducing "The Better Idea," Fandom Pulse’s new segment where we spotlight authors who dare to dream bigger, bolder, and—let’s be honest—better than the rest. We’re here to showcase the stories that focus on real entertainment from authors who care about what the fans want. Welcome to all the science fiction and fantasy readers who crave books that strike hard, cut deep, and linger in the mind.

First up is The Blackguard by J. E. Knight—a debut that’s dark, daring, and impossible to forget. Knight stopped by the blog to talk about the book.

The Blackguard is a powerful fantasy with bite and action. A demon narrator—cunning yet conflicted—guides us through the fall and rise of Cymeric, a possessed 15-year-old boy fighting for his humanity. It’s a tale of love, loss, and legacy—told through violence, moral ruin, and gut-wrenching decisions.

J. E. Knight delivers a fantasy that hits hard and lingers. It’s a story that grips you and doesn’t let go—an unflinching exploration of power, corruption, and redemption, with the gritty atmosphere of Joe Abercrombie and the hefty gravitas of Ken Follett.

At nearly 100,000 words, this is a meaty, sprawling world where every decision scars. Fantasy fans who crave stories with real stakes and visceral moments will find a new obsession here. Don’t miss this debut—it’s a tale that sticks with you long after the final page.

What’s It About?

Cymeric Blackguard is chained to a demon—and a fate he can’t escape. Naahzruhn, the demon narrating his story, is tasked with twisting him into a tool of darkness. It’s no fairy tale: Cymeric’s a cruel kid at first, tormenting beggars for kicks, until love and loss force him to confront what he’s becoming. As his family’s cursed legacy closes in and the Church takes aim, his journey builds to a wrenching clash—brother versus brother, hope versus despair. This is fantasy at its grittiest: unflinching, emotional, and fiercely real.

“Show him, Cymeric,” I whispered, my voice threading through his thoughts like smoke, a spark to ignite the dark. “Show him what you are.” The change was instant, a crack in the dam of his restraint. Cymeric’s hand shot out, seizing the Dyriss boy’s wrist with a grip far stronger than mortal flesh should muster. The air grew thick, heavy with the pulse of something unnatural, a shadow coiling around them like a living thing. I could feel it, taste it—the power that burned beneath his skin, waiting for release, a flame held too long in check. And release it he did. The thief’s scream cut through the market like a blade, sharp and piercing, a sound that turned heads and froze hearts. All eyes fell on the sight before them: the boy’s hand, darkening and shriveling as if consumed by an invisible fire. Flesh withered, tendons shrank, and fingers curled in on themselves, useless and grotesque, a ruin wrought in moments. The crowd recoiled, their whispers a tide of fear and awe, the word “Blackguard” rising like a curse on their lips."

About the Author

J. E. Knight's been a writer at heart since a book captured his mind in the first grade. He couldn't read the book, but he knew he wanted to. That novel sparked a lifelong hunger for stories. Although he grew up to write nearly every day of his life, he never sought publication. Life was always more about getting through the day than exploring dreams. He worked, shifting between various careers—a project manager, an operations director, a business owner, and even a front desk hotel clerk—but writing stayed with him, a lifeline he couldn't release. After getting sick (the kinda sick that leaves you in ICU for an extended period), J. E. Knight reevaluated his life. He'd been surviving, not living. That's where The Blackguard was born, a tale of power, corruption, and fragile hope. It began as a thought on a death-bed in a hospital, and after considerable fighting and determination, it survived to be the novel that it is today.

Get Your Copy

The Blackguard is out now on Amazon. If you love deep fantasy with real consequences, you won’t find a better debut this year. Support a community author and dive in—click HERE to buy The Blackguard today!

Questions? Reach J. E. Knight at jeknightbooks@gmail.com.

Note: "The Better Idea" is here to stay, bringing you stories that defy the ordinary. Keep an eye out for upcoming authors who know, respect, and appreciate that the fans come first.