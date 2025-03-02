Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Mar 2, 2025Edited

I knew them both back in the day and they're both essentially talking about the same thing, albeit in different terms. Tom Hall did write the original document, but his concepts were mostly sidelined by a game design that was largely driven by the engine Carmack was creating. DOOM was more developed organically than designed per se, and to describe DOOM 2 as a cash-grab isn't really fair, since every successful game company of that era sought to get more than a single game out of the engine it had developed.

It would be more accurate to describe Heretic or other Doom engine-licensed games as cash grabs but that wouldn't be fair either.

A lot of Sandy's DOOM lore amounted to trying to pull things together and provide a story after the fact. But it's a mistake to think of the lore as if it preceded the game or dictated the design. The book MASTERS OF DOOM is quite informative and corresponds with my recollections.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture