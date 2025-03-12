Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 12, 2025

All she knows is being a victim.

Reply
Share
Matthew Husar's avatar
Matthew Husar
Mar 12, 2025

Bold of her to imagine Musk even knows who she is

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture