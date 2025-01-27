The Disney+ Doctor Who era has been riddled with identity politics, and while most brands are now backing down after it’s become clear such initiatives fail in the ratings, Doctor Who is doubling down as Russell T. Davies hired transgender activist Juno Dawson to write for the show.

Fans have been worried about season 2 of the Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who era ever since the 60th Anniversary Speicals where Russel T. Davies injected insane identity politics into the show, collapsing 60 years of goodwill from fans.

The politics got worse during Ncuti Gatwa’s first season, with the casting of drag queen Jinx Monsoon as The Maestro and constant references to homosexuality in the show across all of the episodes. The lowest point came in the episode “Rogue” where the Doctor abandoned his companion to go make out with another man.

Russell T. Davies stated that agenda is far more important to him than the show on several occasions, originally asked about it by Collider and saying, “It just feels natural. This is the world. It’s 2024, and we’re all embracing it.” He’s made no secret of saying that

At San Diego Comic-Con, when asked about whether he listened to fan criticism of the show’s new direction, Russell T. Davies bumbled a non-answer before shifting the conversation to say, "To be honest, in terms of online activity, I'm much more interested in what's happening. I think Doctor Who's fine… I think there are things happening in the culture war, particularly with trans rights, which are a million times more important than what's happening with Doctor Who."

Meanwhile, Ratings on the 60th Anniversary Specials were already the lowest on record for Doctor Who specials, with viewership at 5.08 million, 4.83 million, and the final special, “The Giggle,” only receiving 4.62 million.

With a new doctor in Ncuti Gatwa, the Christmas special that followed these, “The Church On Ruby Road,” saw a small uptick to 4.7 million for its ratings, but the audience quickly tuned out as each of the new “season 1” episodes as they branded this new Disney+ iteration received many of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history as well.

The lowest came with Episode 7 of the 8-episode season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” posting a dismal 2.05 million for the overnight ratings. The finale saw a small uptick again, but the trend is clear—audiences are not interested in the gay, black Doctor who constantly lectures them on identity politics.

Now, the new Christmas Special, “Joy To The World” is reported to have the lowest overnight ratings for a Christmas special yet again with 4.11 million according to Doctor Who TV.

Season 2 looms on the horizon for Doctor Who, with many at Disney and the BBC bracing for more failures as fans tune out of this complete travesty. As the show’s about to make its return in a few months, having already been filmed and written months ago, the BBC is revealing they hired more identity politics-driven activists to write for the Doctor Who universe.

Among those joining the team for the Doctor Who season 2 is a man pretending to be a woman who goes by the name Juno Dawson. This man is best known for his book, “This Book Is Gay” as well as “The Gender Games.” He has also worked on a Doctor Who podcast called Doctor Who: Redacted, that featured Jodie Whittaker, the female replacement Doctor.

The podcast dramas Dawson penned have been described as “very gay and very trans” according to The Guardian, leading fans to worry that this will push identity politics further into canon.

According to Deadline, Dawson said, ““I started watching Doctor Who with my grandma when I was ten-years-old in the 1990s. From writing fan-fiction for an audience of one, to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season.”

Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams, and Sharma Angel-Walfall were also announced as joining the team.

There has been almost no buzz around Season 2, and with identity politics now being center in the writers’ room, it appears Russel T. Davies may be putting out yet another disaster for the Doctor Who brand.

What do you think of a transgender activist being hired to write in the Doctor Who universe? Leave a comment and let us know.

