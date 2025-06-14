The BBC Dead Ringers podcast, a comedy sketch show usually dealing with politics, slammed the modern Doctor Who in their most recent podcast.

Doctor Who has been savaged by fans since Russell T. Davies took back over the helm of the new iteration with Disney+ funding, and while the show was on, the media was mostly silent about how fans were tuning out and the show descended into atrocious identity politics lectures and poor writing that dishonored the original science fiction show.

Now, the BBC has their Dead Ringers podcast mocking the show in their most recent episode. The sketch starts around the 10-minute mark when they say they’re going to Doctor Who, starting with “It’s time for the last in the series of Doctor Who. Yes, it’s still going; I was surprised, too.”

They do a mock episode for several minutes, including a mockery of Ncuti Gatwa’s iteration of the Doctor with hallmark cringe homosexual-coded dialogue opening with the Doctor talking to a man saying, “What’s going down, babes?”

It also mocked Russell T. Davies taking The Doctor and emasculating him, whereas a woman tells him about a CGI monster destroying London, and he says in response, “Plenty of time for that. Gimme a hug!”

In recent episodes, the Doctor seems far more interested in hugging and crying, very feminine traits, than actually solving the crises put in front of him. “I’ve gotta hug everyone in this room because that’s the kind of woke, touchy-feely Doctor I am now,” they said in their not-so-subtle criticism of the show. “Can’t leave any minority behind! Okay, wheelchair-bound lady, gimme a hug. Ethnic man, here comes a hug. Trans person, it’s hugging time. Gay robot? You’s in for one heck of a hug. Show me the loving!”

The mockery continues as he says the key to defeating the monster is “simply tell me that I’m wonderful and that I’m the most amazing person in the universe.”

The parody perfectly mocks Russell T. Davies’ therapy-esque writing in the recent seasons as Doctor Who spiraled into something nobody wanted to watch. Dead Ringers nails exactly why viewers would tune out, as this was not a presentation of a heroic character of The Doctor at all, but instead was a complete trainwreck of nonsensical writing.

“The power of unearned sentimentality in the script is poison to it!” The parody Doctor exclaims.

The presentation and overall parody concludes even mocking the end of the series as the Doctor says, “I’m off to regenerate into Billie Piper for clicks.”

This has to be one of the most poignant takedowns of Russell T. Davies’ scriptwriting to date, and it shows that even the BBC knows they had a complete stinker of a show these last couple of years.

