Science fiction author Hans Schantz runs one of the most important features in independent science fiction and fantasy on his Substack, The Based Book Sale, every quarter. It started several years ago with a modest group of authors, and now a whole host of authors participate, giving all readers a breadth of works to choose from and boosting the sales of many independent authors.

The Based Book Sale for this quarter corresponds with Robert Kroese’s Based Con, a convention in Michigan attended by about 100 like-minded authors and readers. The convention's purpose is to get away from the destructive elements of mainstream conventions and discuss better ways to carve out our own parallel economy together.

Both Based Con and The Based Book Sale are great starts for our budding cultural movements, and Fandom Pulse hopes you’ll check them out. The sale goes through Wednesday morning, so don’t delay!

Our contribution to the Based Book Sale is For Steam and Country, a fantasy series following an airship crew through turbulent wars—as ancient secrets and monsters seep back into the realm. Get the book here and support Fandom Pulse.