Marvel’s VisionQuest has split anti-woke commentators over a scene in which Ultron, the murderous robot, kisses Jocasta, played by T’Nia Miller, a Black actress. The disagreement began on October 28, when Dom Lucre posted, “DEVELOPING: Disney is facing backlash after Marvel’s new show VisionQuest gave Ultron a ‘Black robot girlfriend’ and it’s reportedly got critics calling it forced diversity.” The post drew 2.3 million views and cited no named critics. The reply that did better came from @DavidBalenciaga: “Tf is “forced diversity”??? & Isn’t she literally black (human form) in the comics?!!” It collected about 45,500 likes, roughly ten times the original.