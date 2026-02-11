I went back and did a nice reread of The Hobbit which I wrote up down below, and now am delving into The Book of Lost Tales, which is like a proto-Simarillion from Tolkien. Meanwhile, I’m also working on fleshing out my fantasy world for the Von Monocle series, which has been a lot of fun so far. That world actually layered in a lot of in-world mythology about giants and ancient crystal mages and has some depth to it already, so the results are going to be fun. Back to fantasy news!

