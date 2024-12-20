As if Dungeons & Dragons needed another woke controversy, the mainstream media is shilling for a degenerate Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens season 2 which sinks the property to new lows.

Wizards of the Coast already made Dungeons & Dragons into a woke trainwreck this year. Controversies escalated with the 2024 edition of Dungeons & Dragons, signaling the game is now an outlet for extreme leftist propaganda and sexual fetish roleplay.

The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously has incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

One D&D race also has had its entire history removed to get rid of slavery, and then there’s the constant push to humanize orcs. One image even portrays the Orcs as a family of Mexicans, making for a completely insulting depiction of Latinos in the name of diversity.

The game came under further scrutiny when it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation. The situation went viral, many fans voicing their disdain for the direction of the modern D&D game.

Now, the media has gone into full swing promoting a degenerate series from Dropout called Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens, which features men pretending to be women playing D&D.

The trailer for the show with an effeminate man in a homosexual toned voice saying “Say hi questing queens,” which is then echoed by a bunch of the men in dresses doing just that.

The series is described as having several mentally ill men involved with “RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen as Tiefling sorcerer Gertrude, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck as Orc barbarian Princess Foehammer, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 4 winner Monét X Change as Mer fighter Troyánn, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 runner-up Jujubee as Fairy ranger Twyla. As always, Dimension 20 mainstay Brennan Lee Mulligan will act as dungeon master, leading the Questing Queens as they “face enemies and challenges more deadly than ever before.”

The series was promoted by several mainstream news outlets, including the gaming site Polygon as well as Variety as the access media tries to push the woke agenda further into D&D.

Dimenson 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens is clearly an attempt to normalize gender ideology, which wants to erase the distinction between men and women, males and females.

Pope Francis has condemned this ideology as the “worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.”

Pope Francis said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

While D&D circles the drain with content in the worst of woke circles, many players are already seeking alternatives and abandoning the new iterations for past versions of the game before the woke mind virus took over.

What do you think of the access media promoting Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens? Leave a comment and let us know.

