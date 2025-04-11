The gaming industry has become a cultural powerhouse in less than half a century. It has defined our entertainment and how we interact with computers, controllers, and home consoles. It has taken us to faraway lands and pitted us against formidable adversaries, all while allowing us to have a good time with friends and family. In other words, playing video games is a memorable experience. Here are the 25 most influential video games of all time as a series of articles we’ll be doing over the next few days.

Let’s start with 25 to 21:

25. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The original Sonic the Hedgehog had everything in its favor– a memorable character, a great soundtrack, and amazing art direction, but it had a fundamental problem: it punished you for being fast. The development team behind its sequel understood the assignment and gave us a title that shines for its intricate level design, exhilarating gameplay and memorable soundtrack. The development team behind its sequel understood the assignment and delivered a title that shines with intricate level design, exhilarating gameplay, and a memorable soundtrack. The 2D platformer genre would never be the same after Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s masterclass in game design.

24. Tecmo Bowl

Tecmo Bowl could very well be the godfather of arcade sports games. It managed the seemingly impossible—turning football, with all its rules and alignment options, into a fun and addictive experience. It was a technical marvel by 8-bit standards, and it set the bar for every NFL-inspired game that followed. Bo Jackson and Joe Montana? They were definitely in the game.

23. Street Fighter 2

The fighting genre would never have been popular if it weren’t for Street Fighter 2’s influence. This game defined fighting games in every possible way–fluid actions, mini combos, memorable characters, addictive gameplay, decent challenge. It took the world by storm and changed gaming culture forever. Everything about the Street Fighter 2 universe is fun in its most distilled form. It wasn’t just a game, but a cultural movement characterized by packed arcades and millions of SNES consoles sold. A phenomenon.

22. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

After years of excellent RPGs in the form of Baldur’s Gate 2, Knights of the Old Republic, Jade Empire and Morrowind, Oblivion showed us what the generational leap would look like. Every nook and cranny in Oblivion felt real and alive as soon as you escaped the initial dungeon, only to be overwhelmed by how expansive the game is. Guilds, bustling cities, hundreds of side quests, interesting dialogues and meaningful choices turned Oblivion into a personal sandbox. Without Oblivion, Skyrim wouldn’t have had a path to follow.

21. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto III revolutionized the franchise by taking it to 3D. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City refined the gameplay experience, but Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas materialized the potential of the entire series, paving the way for its historical relevance. The game featured not only one, but three different cities Los Santos (inspired by Los Angeles), San Fierro (San Francisco) and Las Venturas (Las Vegas) each with a unique tone and feeling. Driving from one city to the other while listening to America’s ‘A Horse With No Name’ is one of the best moments in gaming history. Yes, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas changed gaming forever.

Did any of these games leave a lasting impression on you?



Feel free to share them in the comment section below!

Stay tuned for games 20-16 in the next article!

