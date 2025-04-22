We’ve been running our feature for our 25 Most Influential Games of All Time over the last couple of weeks in Part 1 of 25-21, and Part 2 of 20-16. Here is Part 3: Games 15 to 11.

15. Resident Evil

It’s safe to say that Resident Evil was one of the earliest system sellers for the PlayStation 1. The game refined the Survival Horror formula set previously by Alone in the Dark and Sweet Home. The game popularized the genre with its blend of fixed camera angles, limited inventory, puzzle-solving mechanics and a tension-building atmosphere. The dog corridor is one of the most iconic scenes in gaming history, not only because of the gameplay involved, but also due to the chilling sounds and scares affecting the player’s psyche. Classics like Silent Hill, Dino Crisis, Parasite Eve and Dead Space owe their existence to Resident Evil. A nightmare turned phenomenon.

14. Half-Life

Half-Life is the game that redefined first-person shooters. The genre was previously characterized by having little to no story, as evidenced by games like DOOM and Quake, with narrative told mostly through text and exposition. The developers behind Half-Life chose to take a more immersive approach by letting the story unfold in real time, without cutscenes or text. The story happened around the player, providing a memorable experience that would influence every major franchise afterward, from Halo to Call of Duty. Its physics engine paved the way for the groundbreaking Half-Life 2, while its emphasis on interactivity raised the bar for the entire genre. A legendary game with such influence, it even spawned a certain mod titled Counter-Strike.

13. System Shock 2

System Shock 2 achieved the impossible–combining first-person shooters with RPG elements. The game gave players the freedom to explore a derelict spaceship called the Von Braun, while masterfully blending exploration, skill trees, inventory management, hacking, and psionic abilities. Looking Glass Studios and Irrational Games' masterpiece didn’t stop there. It introduced environmental interaction and non-linear progression like no other game before it, making each playthrough a unique experience. SHODAN, the game’s villain, is often considered one of the best characters in gaming history. System Shock 2 would go on to influence games like Prey, Dishonored, Deus Ex, and BioShock, even helping to define an entire genre—the immersive sim.

12. Unreal Tournament

Unreal Tournament was all about competitive fragging. There has been nothing as exhilarating in gaming as hearing the memorable voiceover cry, "First Blood!" Unreal Tournament would go on to become one of the defining competitive FPS experiences, inspiring games like Halo's multiplayer, Team Fortress 2, and Overwatch. Playing Capture the Flag on the Facing Worlds map remains one of the best experiences in the history of gaming. Multi-Kill!

11. Pac-Man

Pac-Man was THE cultural craze in the early days of gaming. It was released in 1980, featuring a bright maze about evading ghosts and eating pellets. This simple design broke away from the traditional shooters that flooded arcades during the late 70s. Pac-Man’s approachable gameplay and charming design attracted a broader audience, including women. With each ghost programmed to behave differently, Pac-Man introduced enemy AI that made every move a strategic choice. This was a pioneering move in the game industry. Pac-Man would become more than a game. It became a global icon, launching a wave of merchandise, cartoons, and pop culture mania. Its influence is still felt in games like Bomberman and Metal Gear. Pac-Man proved that video games could be more than high scores—they could be culture.

