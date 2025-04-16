Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Apr 16, 2025

A lot of revolutionary games here. I was big into StarCraft. I was upset that the story of Warcraft continued in WoW - a game which I would never play, but I cannot deny its influence.

MrUNIVAC
Apr 16, 2025Edited

I've been 100% onboard with every entry so far, EXCEPT Ocarina of Time. If we define influential as "sold a ton of copies" + "had lasting influence in the industry, best expressed by other games ripping it off", OOT fails both tests. It sold a lot for the N64, but the N64 was Nintendo's worst-selling home console to that point (at least until the next one), and the only other games that copied or ripped off 3D Zelda were subsequent 3D Zelda games, and all of them except Twilight Princess sold less than the last one despite being on consoles with larger installed bases. This trend didn't reverse until Breath of the Wild arrived on the Switch. Both it and TP were special cases of a huge return to form after a disappointing entry plus launching on highly-anticipated new hardware.

I'd argue that BOTW is MORE influential than OOT because a ton of other open world games are still copying it to this day.

