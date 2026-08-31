The 2026 Hugo Award for Best Novel went to Alix E. Harrow’s The Everlasting, a time-loop romance between a lady knight and the historian sent back to make sure she dies on schedule, set in a nation the author built as a stand-in for the British Empire. Reviewers describe the book as a study of colonial propaganda and nationalist myth-making. Whatever else it is, it is not science fiction. The result, announced August 30 at LAcon V in Anaheim, says more about what the field’s oldest award has become than any ceremony speech could.