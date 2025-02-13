The Based Book Sale is live for the first of their quarterly sales in 2025, and preliminary results for the first day's sales are in. Emerging talents are already vying with established grand masters to see whose book will be the top based book for 2025. Check out the top sellers, so far, all priced at $0.99 or free, or click through to browse nearly 300 based books in the sale.

The race for Top Based Book of 2025 is off to a great start.

Here are some of the early Based Book Sale leaders, and we have a host of new faces among the most popular authors. Top sellers in the first day of the sale included John C. Wright’s One Bright Star to Guide Them, Robert Kroese’s Starship Grifters, Steven G. Johnson’s Operation Vampire (Murphy's War Book 1), EJ Fisch’s three-book Ziva Payvan trilogy, Kevin Bates’, Quarantine and Even if by Fire, Michael F. Kane’s After Moses, Ryan M. Patrick's The Martian Incident and Lag Delay: A Technothriller (Grace Parkowski Thrillers), Zaklog the Great’s The Mayor of Christ Mountain, Gregory Michael's Chloe's Kingdom, Russell May’s long awaited Solarvoid, sequel to Eta Cancri, Richard Paolinelli’s Sea Dragon, Brian Heming’s Murder on the Stellar Schooner: Illustrated Detective Scifi, the five-volume Exile War boxed set by Bowen Greenwood, J.Z. Pitts Virtual Rebel: A Sci-Fi Action Adventure (The Haven Trilogy Book 1), Terra Nullius (Slipspace Book 1) by Zachary Forbes, Asterius (Timelessness) by Susana Imaginário, the Shoot the Devil 3: Militia of Martyrs anthology, by a host of talented authors, Christopher G. Nutall’s Ark Royal, Michael Dibaggio’s House of Refuge, and classic works by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Robert E. Howard, and G.K. Chesterton.

A third of the books in the Spring Based Book Sale are "New Arrivals,” either appearing for the first time ever in the sale, or back, after more than a year. There are plenty of new authors arriving on the scene who deserve your attention, so accept the quest to click through to the sale and explore all these based authors have to offer.