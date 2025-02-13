Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
Feb 14, 2025

Gotta recommend THEFT OF FIRE

Not sure if it’s on sale, but it’s less than 10$ on Apple Books, and it’s an awesome, based piece of hard Sci-fi.

Think The Expanse, with a neat romance side plot and zero Globohomo nonsense.

Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Feb 14, 2025

Is there a summer sale? Need to get ready for the next one.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture