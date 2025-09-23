Maya Rogers, the CEO of The Tetris Company, appeared to admit that she and her company discriminate against men in the company’s hiring practices.

In an interview with Games Industry, Rogers lamented the fact that there aren’t more women making video games saying, “It shouldn't be that way. Women need to be given a chance.”

As for why, she says, “There's so many women playing games, and we're still having mostly men designing games. That doesn't make any sense at all.”

She then admitted that once she took over the company it has a lot more women, “hen my father was running the business, it was more male. And now we have a lot of women, and it's great. We're doing amazing things. Girls can do it all.”

In fact, she went on to defend DEI initiatives that discriminate based on sex and race, “That in itself in America today is a thing that's being questioned but I think that was so important to have, because it did change how many people of diversity, [of] different backgrounds were allowed in the workplace.”

She didn’t stop at defending it, she claims that DEI programs for women to need to be enforced, “There needs to be something that is almost enforced to make sure that there are enough women in the industry.”

“It is always going to be a battle. But if you look at the history [...], how do things change? It was the women [who] came together, and they fought for their rights, and that's what needs to happen,” she concluded.

Rogers’ comments appear to put her and her company in direct opposition to the federal government under the current Trump administration. President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity” that states, “Illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system. Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American Dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex.”

It adds, “These illegal DEI and DEIA policies also threaten the safety of American men, women, and children across the Nation by diminishing the importance of individual merit, aptitude, hard work, and determination when selecting people for jobs and services in key sectors of American society, including all levels of government, and the medical, aviation, and law-enforcement communities. Yet in case after tragic case, the American people have witnessed first-hand the disastrous consequences of illegal, pernicious discrimination that has prioritized how people were born instead of what they were capable of doing.”

“The Federal Government is charged with enforcing our civil-rights laws. The purpose of this order is to ensure that it does so by ending illegal preferences and discrimination,” it declared.

