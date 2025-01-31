Last week, Dark Horse Comics announced they would cancel Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys graphic novel based on the book set in the American Gods universe. Now, the Terry Pratchett estate has released an update on the Good Omens graphic novel, assuring backers Gaiman won’t receive any funds from the projects.

Neil Gaiman was rocked in January with an interview with his former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich for New York Magazine detailing graphic and horrific details on her claims of sexual abuse against the American Gods writer.

Part of the odd situation about the Neil Gaiman story is how these details have been well-known for nearly a year because of the work of Tortoise Podcast and Fandom Pulse detailing the abuse allegations against Gaiman.

Moreover, women have been warning about Gaiman for years with nine women now making allegations about him, according to recent reports, and he’s given signs through his works with his creepy fetishes inserted into books like The Sandman, as well as his virtue signaling about his polyamorous degenerate lifestyle with Amanda Palmer that led to personal problems for the author over the last several years.

Neil Gaiman made a bizarre blog statement denying that any of the acts were anything but consensual, but not denying that some of the abusive situations took place in response. With the allegations being centered around a formerly homeless woman who worked for Gaiman as a nanny, as well as a woman who lived in his estate rent-free claiming it was in exchange for sexual favors, the lines of consent are blurry at best, with it being situations where the author obviously took advantage of women’s situations.

Now, Gaiman has seen the fallout of his actions with Dark Horse Comics canceling his Anansi Boys project and a British production company canceling a stage play version of Coraline. The dropping of the author continues this week as well, because of the Terry Pratchett estate.

In 2024, Good Omens launched as a graphic novel adaptation on Kickstarter. The crowdfund campaign started a few months before the first allegations dropped from Tortoise Media, garnering over 36,000 backers raising 2,419,973 pounds (approximately $3 million US Dollars).

While the crowdfund of the Amazon Prime Video TV Show and novel by Gaiman and Pratchett shattered records on Kickstarter for comics, the backers didn’t know about Gaiman’s proclivities at the time.

A new update reveals the concern of the Pratchett Estate having ties with Gaiman. They first address many backers asking for refunds on the property, with readers not wanting a Neil Gaiman book in their collection given the severity of the allegations. The update read, “Finally, we had locked refunds of the Good Omens graphic novel in mid-November due to where we were in the production process, however will no longer maintain this freeze in light of new articles and allegations. While we cannot speak further on the subject at present, we have chosen to reopen a short refund window for those who would no longer like to support the graphic novel, until Friday 7th February 2025. Please contact us via email or Kickstarter message.”

They continued to assure backers Gaiman would not be receiving proceeds from the Kickstarter, stating, “It has also been agreed that Neil Gaiman will not receive any proceeds from the graphic novel Kickstarter. Given the project management, production and all communication has always been under the jurisdiction of the Estate on behalf of Good Omens at large, this will not fundamentally change the project itself, however we can confirm the Kickstarter and PledgeManager will now fully be an entity run by, and financially connected to, the Terry Pratchett Estate only.”

The wording of this is interesting, as it’s possible that Gaiman was paid a fee upfront for the production and that the Kickstarter royalties are only in question. Still, the estate does not elaborate as to the terms of the contract.

Most of the comments on the post were positive toward the estate, with backers voicing their desire to support the other artists involved with the product outside of Gaiman.

Regardless, the cancelation of Gaiman continues through the Terry Pratchett estate. The big elephant in the room remains DC Comics, which recently ran a Sandman reprint, even after the initial allegations, and has remained silent on the topic of the author.

What do you think of the Terry Pratchett estate assuring backers that Neil Gaiman will not receive proceeds from the Good Omens Kickstarter and offering refunds? Leave a comment and let us know.

Support independent comics! The space marines of the Terran Imperium must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY on Fund My Comic for a great read.

NEXT: Diamond Comics Distribution Bankruptcy May Cause IDW Publishing To Go Out Of Business