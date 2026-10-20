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John A Douglas's avatar
John A Douglas
3h

It’s so very strange why meta is so limiting when that platform is dying

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
4h

He could post those pictures to Substack and his many fans would probably follow him.

Facebook has changed, and not for the best, since the early days where you could follow your friends and keep up to date on their lives as they posted. Meta killed that one when they first changed the timeline and changed who people followed.

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