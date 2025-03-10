Fandom Pulse

Shadowland-News/Culture/Spirit
Shadowland-News/Culture/Spirit
Mar 10, 2025

I actually think this is great. Terry has had a good, long run. He is old. I'm glad he recognizes when it's time to step back and play more of a creative back seat role but let someone else hold the reins. I also think it's a good way to keep his brand (and world) going and keep it fresh.

It introduces me to a new writer as well. And I wonder if when Terry passes, there might be some way to keep Shannara alive so that although the journey has changed, the legacy can continue. I'd be all for it. Proud of Terry for making this decision and looking forward to what comes next!

DeGave
Mar 11, 2025

The first 8 Shannara books are my favorite books of all time. The Elfstones has the best female character in all of Fantasy outside of Tolkien. However, for anyone who gave up reading him any length of time ago, I regret to inform you that he DID keep writing too long. Far, far too long. His "Fall of Shannara" series is a degenerate, unorganized, uninspired mess. It is among the worst series of books I have ever read. It may actually be the absolute worst. It is worth reading just to see exactly why you SHOULD stop before you go too long. This isn't hyperbole. It is a case study in writing too long.

