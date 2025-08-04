IDW Publishing announced it is creating a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Godzilla crossover.

The series will reveal that the original purpose of the Foot Clan was to protect Japan from Kaiju attacks. While the kaiju attacks disappeared for a period of time, the creatures have begun attacking again and the Foot Clan are not only not prepared to fulfill their original purpose, it’s possible that under the leadership of Shredder they may actually be behind the attacks.

Tim Seeley, who is writing the ongoing Godzilla series, pens this crossover with Fero Pe on art duties.

Series editor Jake Williams told Forbes, “There are maybe two or three other ideas in the entire cultural landscape that are as instantly iconic, as perfect in their clarity and conception, as the King of the Monsters and the heroes in a half-shell.”

He added, “Mashing them up has been a complete and utter joy. These characters are so perfectly realized that working on this comic feels like bearing witness to a natural encounter between living and breathing beings.”

The series arrives on comic shelves on November 12, 2025.

