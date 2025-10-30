Fandom Pulse

NeverForget1776
Oct 30

In other words there making another war/soldier movie and slapping the COD log on it? Its not as if COD is in anyway unique. Don't get me wrong I get and play just about every COD game but there's nothing unique to COD. Every game is for the most part different characters in different settings with different goals/missions. It's like James Bond but with every new film having an entirely new cast of characters. There are some exceptions where we see a character popup in more than one game but there's not really anything unique to COD. This could still be good but I fear that they'll lean too much into the COD name and maybe not enough on just making a good movie.

I ama Peter Berg fan and I know this makes me the odd man out but i loved his BATTLESHIP movie. It s one of my sinful pleasures, non-hit films I end up watching once every few years like ID4 RESURGENCE and MOONFALL both of which I know where box office fails but I love them. If he can make a COD movie as entertaining to me as BATTLESHIP is then I'm down with it but I know that won't be enough for the larger audience. Hopefully they will get a solid writer on this as that will be the key.

Cyborgjustice
Oct 30Edited

I think Paramount Skydance should also buy Activision from Microsoft. At least, get Activision out of Rob Kostich’s hands

Reply
