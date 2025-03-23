Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Mar 24, 2025

Standards. Hard decisions. Faith to counter hopelessness. Sounds like Fantacy. Will have to find a copy

Reply
Share
Teleros's avatar
Teleros
Mar 23, 2025

I enjoyed it, but the ending was very much a case of space opera intruding on the harder sci-fi elements.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture