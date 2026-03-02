Actress Tanzyn Crawford, who played Tanselle in HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adaptation, claimed she “received negativity around race due to the role.

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, Crawford said, “It was intimidating to step into something that people are soconnected to, love so much, and have a lot of opinions about. I definitely did get some negativity around race, but at the end of the day, I’m employed – and I’m following my dreams.”

She also claimed that novelist George R.R. Martin informed her, “You’re exactly what I pictured [for Tanselle].”

In the original The Hedge Knight novella, Tanselle is described as “a tall drink of water, with the olive skin and black hair of Dorne. She was slime as a lance with no breasts to speak of, but Dunk liked her face and the way her fingers made the dragon snap and slither at the end of its strings.”

Later in the novella she’s also described as “a pretty girl and tall. I would not have to kneel to kiss that one.”

In the graphic novel adaptation by Ben Avery and Mike S. Miller with colors by Mike Crowell she matches the description from the novella with dark hair and olive skin.

