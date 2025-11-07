Fandom Pulse

Jeffolas
Nov 7

These production timelines are both unsustainable and ludicrous. Look at the original trilogy.

BioShock q3 2007

BioShock 2 q1 2010

BioShock Infinite q1 2013

All 3 came out in one generation and in less time than the known/future development time of BS4, likely about 2/3's the total time when it's all said and done.

Since there's no release date now, it's safe to say 2026 is out, so 2027 at the earliest, and it'll then be on the PS6 having skipped TWO console generations!

How did we even get to this point? Who the hell is financing decade plus development cycles? It's insanity and nowhere near necessary.

If a handful of unpaid modders can create game length mods for new content (Fallout London for example) what's the effing excuse here for these developers?

Gridhunter
Nov 7

Money attracts leeches. As long as you can string along "investors" you can keep the grift going.

