Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JavaToast's avatar
JavaToast
Jul 31, 2024

The leadership in all these organizations is too weak to handle the criticism for not being transgay.

They know their fan base hates that crap but they don't care, they are more interested in the approval for having the CorrectThoughts

Reply
Share
1 reply
Monkeyb00y's avatar
Monkeyb00y
Jul 31, 2024

No one wants woke trash video games or entertainment. Indy Publishers make way better content anyway.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture