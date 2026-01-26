Taika Waititi shared new details about his long-gestating Star Wars film claiming he hopes to “harness a little more of the fun from the original films.”

Waititi’s Star Wars film was announced nearly six years ago on May 4, 2020 and has seemingly been in development hell specifically the script phrase since then.

However, outgoing Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently shared an update on the film and indicated work was still being done. She told Deadline, “Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great.”

However, she indicated that it was no longer her decision as to whether the film would move forward, “It’s not just my decision, especially when I’ve got a foot out the door. … Anything’s a possibility if somebody’s willing to take a risk.”

“Everything I just reeled off to you is taking a bit of a chance because none of those filmmakers are just walking in trying to do same old, same old,” she added. “I’m excited by that, but the studio’s nervous about that, and that’s kind of where it sits at the moment.”

Now, speaking with Variety, Waititi commented on his film and noted that what he’s bringing to the film is something that Star Wars fans have seen before, “I think you’ve seen it before, but I’m just trying to sort of go back and harness a little more of the fun from the original films. Which is what I remember. The stakes were very high. There were serious things going on, but also there was a lot of fun to be had in those films. So that’s what I was trying to bring back.”

As far as the original films having “fun,” there are brief moments of respite and celebration in the original film. Luke and Han destroying a Tie fighter and celebrating comes to mind. However, after Luke downs his, Han quickly lets him know they’re still in a dog fight, “Great kid, don’t get cocky.”

However, this scene is preceded by one of grief as Luke mourns the death of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

