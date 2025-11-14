Fandom Pulse

Gridhunter
Nov 15

I got the first Outer Worlds game for free and felt that I overpaid. Didn't finish the ugly, boring thing. Unsurprising that its sequel is more of the same and worse.

It is surprising that it is *that* bad, though. Entirely intentional.

