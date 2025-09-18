Sylvester Stallone revealed he originally pitched an experimental AI film focusing on the origins of John Rambo.

A Rambo origin film is currently in development from writers Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani and director Jalmari Helander. The film was announced back in May with Deadline reporting it was being developed by Millennium Media and it would be an origin film about John Rambo set during the Vietnam War. In August it was revealed that actor Noah Centineo was attached to take on the role of John Rambo. Additionally, it was reported the film is expected to begin shooting at the beginning of 2026 in Thailand.

Stallone recently spoke to The Playlist and revealed he pitched an origin film a couple of years ago that would serve as an AI experiment, “Everyone thought I was crazy.”

However, he added, “AI is sophisticated enough to go through Saigon to see him at 18 years old and basically use the same image. So it isn’t as big a stretch.”

Additionally, Stallone shared that this film has an uphill battle given its recasting Centineo as Rambo. He explained, “It’s very, very hard. He may do a stellar job, but you’re overcoming this because I went through it with Get Carter. Everyone loves the original, and then you’re always fighting that prejudice.”

The original Get Carter starred Michael Caine as London gangster Jack Carter who follows a complex trail to determine not only who murdered his brother, but who ordered the hit as well.

Stallone starred as Jack Carter in the 2000 remake where he plays a mob enforcer from Las Vegas who returns to his home in Seattle following his brother’s death in an alleged drunk driving accident.

NEXT: James Cameron Explains Why He's Struggling To Write A New 'Terminator' Movie