The upcoming action thriller, A Working Man, which stars Jason Statham, is directed by David Ayer, and is written by Sylvester Stallone based on Chuck Dixon’s Levon’s Trade novel is expected to rake in profits.

Box office analyst Shawn Robbins recently shared his box office tracking predictions for the film, which arrives in theaters on March 28th.

He predicts the film will have an opening domestic weekend between $12 million and $17 million with a pinpoint prediction of $15 million. As for the film’s entire domestic run, he predicts it will do between $35 million and $68 million with a pinpoint prediction of $55 million.

These predictions line up well with the most recent Jason Statham led action thriller, The Beekeeper, which was also directed by David Ayer. The film had an opening weekend of $16.5 million and went on to gross $66.2 million domestically. It added another $86.1 million internationally for a global gross of $152.4 million.

The film reportedly only had a budget of $40 million, which means it blew past its break even point of $100 million to generate significant profit for Amazon MGM Studios.

If A Working Man follows the same trend as The Beekeeper it too will likely bring in some significant dough for Amazon MGM Studios.

Robbins believes it will noting that “Early social and trailer impressions for A Working Man indicate the latest Jason Statham-led actioner, helmed by The Beekeeper‘s David Ayer, should perform well with men and women at a time on the calendar with minimal competition.”

The official description for the film states, “Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.”

What do you make of A Working Man’s potential at the box office?

