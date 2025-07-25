Resident Alien is one of the better science fiction shows to come out of television in recent years. Now, it’s been revealed that the Alan Tudyk dramedy has been canceled following season 4.

The concept of Resident Alien is an alien who crash-lands in a small town, takes on the identity of the local physician, and tries to blend in with a morality that doesn’t respect human life whatsoever. In fact, as time goes on, not only does he reveal that he’s a precursor to an alien invasion, but eventually he has to come to grips with the fact that he wants to stop other alien races from invading as well.

It was originally a Dark Horse Comic by the same name that had several different mini-series to it, making it one of the more successful comic book adaptations. SyFy has moved more into that territory in recent years, including the launch of a new comic adaptation of Tim Seeley’s Revival. However, with Tudyk becoming more sought after in mainstream entertainment, it’s possible that the show became too expensive to produce with the actors, as many series do as they go along.

Netflix just picked up the series last year, which gave the show a whole new audience for its first two seasons, and season 3 just hit the streaming platform in February while Season 4 is airing right now.

I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan told TV Insider. “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

It’s interesting that this news drops during San Diego Comic-Con, where fans expected there might be talks of season 5 and more Firefly cast reunions coming to the show in the lead-up to the convention.

There are three episodes left of season 4 to air, and there’s no timetable for when it will be showing on Netflix.

What do you think of Resident Alien getting canceled by SyFy? Leave a comment and let us konw.

For a great alternative to mainstream science fiction with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Firefly Actors Alan Tudyk And Morena Baccarin Defend Joss Whedon In Dueling Interviews Being Asked About A Potential Reunion