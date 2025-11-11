Sydney Sweeney reacted to her latest release Christy bombing at the box office.

In its opening weekend at the box office the film only grossed $1.4 million despite playing in over 2,000 theaters.

Sweeney reacted to the abysmal box office gross in a post to Instagram. She wrote, “proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“this film stands for survival, courage, and hope,” Sweeney continued. “through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.”

“thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud,” she concluded. “why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Christy is just the latest in Sweeney’s growing film resume that has bombed at the box office. Other bombs include this year’s Americana and Eden as well as Madame Web in 2024 and Night Hunter in 2018.

In contrast she’s had two successes in the blasphemous horror film Immaculate and the raunchy romantic comedy Anyone But You.

