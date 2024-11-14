Actress Sydney Sweeney blasted Hollywood’s feminist agenda describing it as a “fake” and claiming it’s just a cover to to terrible “s**t.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney was asked by Savannah Walsh, “This spring, your team fought back when a producer called your looks and talent into question. Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence have discussed the tendency to knock women performers down when they’re at their professional peak. Why do you think that is?”

Sweeney responded, “It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

Next, she blasted the industry as fake, “This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other shit that they say behind everyone’s back.”

She continued, “I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it. I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised—and it’s a generational problem—to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything.”

“So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?”

Sweeney came under fire from Buffy The Vampire Slayer producer Carol Baum back in April.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Baum blasted Sweeney during an appearance at the Jacob Burns Center following a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers, where she said, “There's an actress who everybody loves now - Sydney Sweeney. I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie, [Anyone But You], because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie - [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

She then recalled a question she posited to her class at the University of Southern California, “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer.”

However, she then claimed that one of her students did respond with his own question, “'Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, ‘Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’”

Baum shared her response, “I said, ‘Well that's a really good question...that's a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.’”

A representative for Sweeney reacted to Baum’s comments at the time telling the New York Post, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”

“If tearing down another woman is what Carol has learned during her decades in the business, and she feels it appropriate to pass that on to her students, then that’s truly shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character,” he added.

Sweeney is 100% correct to call out the fake feminist agenda. Not only is it fake, but it is demonic in origin.

Dr. Carrie Gress, the author of The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us, discussed the ideology’s demonic origin during an interview on Integrated with Angela Erickson.

She said, “Percy Shelley, who’s the mind behind feminism, he was hugely into the occult. He actually spent the night in a tomb so that he could conjure up the devil. … He was also interested in this idea of how to rewrite Genesis 3. How do you remake Eve not into a fallen women, but how do you recreate her into this image of a woman who was given an opportunity by the serpent. And that’s what he did.”

“And that’s the idea that also got picked up by Madame Blavatsky who started theosophy. … And at the heart of it was this idea of the kind of knowledge that Eve received from the serpent.”

“So who picks this up, but Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who was very much into spiritualism and saw spiritualism as this great opportunity for women. Because what did it do? It got rid of men in religion. You no longer needed a priest, all you needed was a bunch of women sitting around a spirit table and getting the knocking back. Through seances the spirits would speak to you and that’s how you got answers for everything,” Gress explained.

In an article in the National Catholic Register, Gress also shared, “Feminism’s core beliefs were first articulated by English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822). While his wife, Mary Shelley, was writing Frankenstein, Percy Shelley was conjuring up his own creature — the first woman, whom he called Cythna, to be detached from husband or children entirely. Cythna’s only relationship, not accidentally, was with the devil.”

She added, “Shelley himself practiced the dark arts, going so far as to spend a night in a tomb to make contact with the devil. He also offered a new version of the book of Genesis and the fall of man.”

“In Shelley’s reimagined reading of it, based on Milton’s Paradise Lost, Eve is no longer the means of the fall, but through the serpent is given an opportunity for a special kind of knowledge,” Gress explained.

