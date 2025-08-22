Actress Sydney Sweeney commented on the backlash she received after selling the Dr. Squatch branded Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss soap that was made with water from a bath that Sweeney took.

The brand deal was announced back at the end of May with Sweeney telling GQ that the company took droplets from a bath she took while doing a photo shoot and infused it into the new soap.

She said, “When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it's my real bath water. I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in.”

Additionally, she claimed that selling her bathwater as soap is somehow wresting back power for her image. She was asked, “Do you see the concept of selling your bathwater as wresting back power for yourself in terms of your image?” She answered, “Yeah, of course. It’s funny, and there's a lot of different plays that are in motion at that time. My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products.”

Numerous people made it clear they would no longer be using Dr. Squatch after the soap was announced. Adam Broin wrote, “This promotion by Dr. Squatch has made me decide to stop using their soap. Any good soap recommendations?”

Blue Collar Executive also wrote, “As much as I like the pine tar soap, I will never buy this Simp soap brand ever ever again.”

SteubenThursday posted, “So I gotta find a new soap brand bc I'm sure as hell not using Dr. Squatch anymore…”

AvoidinBabylon added, “Same.”

Sweeney addressed the backlash in an interview with The Wall Street Journal where she admitted she pays attention to what people are saying about her, “I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience.”

Specifically referring to the Dr. Squatch soap, she said, “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

Additionally, Sweeney informed the outlet that Dr. Squatch was recently acquired by Unilever and while Sweeney declined to reveal if she had equity in the company, she did indicate that she thought “very” strategically about the brand deal.

