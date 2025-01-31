Marvel’s Spider-Man, a game infected by Sweet Baby Inc. had a worse Steam launch compared to God of War: Ragnarok, which was also tainted by Sweet Baby Inc.

Sony released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to Steam yesterday and the game only hit a peak of 18,054 concurrent players. The game has since gone on to hit an all-time peak of 19,641 and will likely see that number increase throughout the weekend.

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Creative Director No Longer At BioWare

However, the game’s opening day peak is worse than God of War: Ragnarok, which arrived on Steam back in September. It hit a peak of 22,967 on its release date. It would eventually hit a peak concurrent of just 35,615.

God of War: Ragnarok’s Steam launch was less than half of what God of War’s was when it came to Steam in 2022. It hit its all-time concurrent peak of 73,529 on its release day.

READ: Rumors Regarding Changes To Yasuke In 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Are Allegedly Part Of Disinformation Campaign

Similarly, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which released to Steam in August 2022 hit an all-time peak concurrent of 66,436 the day it was released.

If Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 follows the same trend as God of War: Ragnarok, the game will likely only hit a peak concurrent of just around 30,500. That would be a decline of 54% from the first Spider-Man.

What do you make of Marvel Spider-Man 2’s launch on Steam?

NEXT: 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Creative Director Mocks Christianity In Pathetic Attempt To Deflect From Including Sodomy In His Game